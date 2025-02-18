Man charged with swinging machete at pitbulls
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Department officials say its officers arrested Abel Gonzalez, 51, and charged him with two counts of Cruelty to Non-livestock Animals.
Police officials say that on January 28, 2025, Gonzalez went to a house in El Paso's Lower Valley and entered an "altercation" with two pitbulls that lived at the house.
Police say that Gonzalez returned to the house the next day, entered the backyard, and swung a machete at the two dogs. Police say the struck the dogs several times then left.
Police arrested Gonzalez on February 14, 2025 and booked him into jail on a combined $10,000 bond.