Man charged with swinging machete at pitbulls

Abel Gonzalez
EPPD
Abel Gonzalez
By
Published 11:40 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Department officials say its officers arrested Abel Gonzalez, 51, and charged him with two counts of Cruelty to Non-livestock Animals.

Police officials say that on January 28, 2025, Gonzalez went to a house in El Paso's Lower Valley and entered an "altercation" with two pitbulls that lived at the house.

Abel Gonzalez (Courtesy: EPPD)

Police say that Gonzalez returned to the house the next day, entered the backyard, and swung a machete at the two dogs. Police say the struck the dogs several times then left.

Police arrested Gonzalez on February 14, 2025 and booked him into jail on a combined $10,000 bond.

