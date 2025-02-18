Mobile home fire in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Firefighters in Las Cruces battled a fire on the 200 block of Three Crosses Avenue Sunday morning.

Fire officials say the blaze displaced three mobile home residents and damaged electrical lines. That caused a temporary power outage to surrounding homes, officials explain.

The fire started after midnight Sunday and firefighters got it under control within 30 minutes, according to fire department officials. No one was reported injured.

The Red Cross helped the displaced residents find temporary shelter.

Investigators continue to look into the cause of the fire.