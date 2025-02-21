El Pasoan charged with animal cruelty

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff's deputies arrested Cirilo Rodriguez, 47, and charged him with four counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals. They booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $22,500 bond.

The deputies found three dogs starving inside of crates inside of a house, and a fourth dog dead nearby.

"The surviving dogs showed severe signs of physical distress, including malnutrition and lethargy, as they had been forced to eat their own feces due to a lack of food," a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office detailed. "The crates were filled with urine and feces, and the dogs' ribs, shoulders, and hip bones were visible. All three remaining dogs were barely moving and showed little interest in their surroundings. No food or water was provided."

The City of El Paso Animal Services was forced to euthanize the three surviving dogs because of the severity of their condition, the Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.