Woman killed in crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say the driver of a car involved in a crash on the 6200 block of Railroad earlier this month has died of the injuries she sustained in the crash.

Special Traffic Investigators say the driver, Aurora Rey, 55, was traveling north on Railroad when her car veered right and went off the road, rolling over.

"Neither occupant were wearing seatbelts, therefore both were ejected," a police spokesperson explained. "The driver and passenger were both transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries."

Police say alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

This is the sixth traffic fatality of 2025, compared with eight this time last year, according to police.