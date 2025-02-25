Deming residents arrested on child abuse charges

DEMING, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau agents arrested Melvin Cordell, 50, and Valerie Cordell, 41, in connection to a child abuse investigation.

Agents made the arrests on Friday, February 21, 2025, and booked them into the Luna County Detention Center. NMSP officials only made information on the arrests public today.

Officials say they charged Valerie Cordell with 16 counts of Child Abuse and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Child Abuse. They also say they charged Melvin Cordell with 16 counts of Child Abuse, two counts of Criminal Sexual Penetration, one count of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor, and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Child Abuse.

Details on the abuse are limited. State police said the victims were found living in "horrific" conditions and sleeping outdoors. The investigation into the alleged abuse started on October 23, 2024.