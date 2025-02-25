Fire at Eastlake High School

Update (4:26 PM): Socorro ISD officials say the school was evacuated and students were released early.

Update (3:50 PM): Horizon City Fire Department Chief Kris Menendez say the fire happened in the culinary/cafeteria storage area of the school. They consider this a content fire, not a structure fire that firefighters were able to put out "immediately." They add that there was a lot of water damage from sprinklers. The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating. There are no reported injuries or threat to the structure of the building.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro ISD officials confirm to ABC-7 that a call was made from Eastlake High School reporting a fire.

No other information is currently available.

Eastlake High School is located 13000 Emerald Pass Avenue in Far East El Paso.