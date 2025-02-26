Gangster Disciple of Chicago gang member arrested in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso County Constable Sergeant with Precinct Three arrested a man wanted on a parole warrant for an Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle charge.

The sergeant first tried to stop James Robert Stiver, 38, on the 5700 block of El Nido , north of Ascarate Park. The sergeant arrested Stiver on the 100 block of South Awbrey after a short chase. The sergeant booked Stiver into into the El Paso County Jail for the parole warrant and evading arrest and detention on a $7,500 bond.

Courtesy: Office of the Constable Precinct Three

Officials add that Stiver had run away from his halfway house in Horizon City on February 12, 2025. They add that he is a registered sex offender and "reputed Gangster Disciple of Chicago gang member."