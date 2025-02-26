Skip to Content
Joseph Garcia charged with sexual assault

Horizon City Police Department
HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- Horizon City Police arrested Joseph Nicholas Garcia, 20, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at a party.

Horizon City PD officials posted about the arrest on Facebook today.

Detectives and officers arrested Garcia at his home this afternoon and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $30,000 bond.

The alleged sexual assault happened in September 2024 at a party on Desert Sky Drive. The victim told detectives that Garcia had allegedly forced himself on her. That is all according to Horizon City PD officials.

