Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

El Pasoan sentenced for fentanyl trafficking

By
New
Published 11:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoan Victor Arellano, 40, received a 15-year prison sentence for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and other illicit drugs. That is according to federal prosecutors.

Court documents state that Arellano delivered 1,000 fentanyl pills to an undercover agent in November 2023. DEA agents seized 20 kg of meth in January 2024, leading to Arellano's arrest.

"Arellano pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance on Dec. 5, 2024," federal prosecutors explained. "Arellano also forfeited a total of $10,225 in drug proceeds seized during the investigation."

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content