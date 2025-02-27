El Pasoan sentenced for fentanyl trafficking

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoan Victor Arellano, 40, received a 15-year prison sentence for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and other illicit drugs. That is according to federal prosecutors.

Court documents state that Arellano delivered 1,000 fentanyl pills to an undercover agent in November 2023. DEA agents seized 20 kg of meth in January 2024, leading to Arellano's arrest.

"Arellano pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance on Dec. 5, 2024," federal prosecutors explained. "Arellano also forfeited a total of $10,225 in drug proceeds seized during the investigation."