I-10 between Lordsburg, Arizona state line closed

Published 11:06 AM

LORDSBURG, New Mexico (KVIA) -- I-10 East and West is closed from the New Mexico/Arizona state line to the Lordsburg exit after a crash.

Traffic both ways is currently being rerouted onto US-70 at Lordsburg. Cars going eastbound at the state line are being directed onto NM 80 to NM 9 and back onto I-10 via NM 146.

"Motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for emergency personnel, and equipment," a NMDOT spokesperson explained. "Please expect delays."

Details on the crash are currently limited.

