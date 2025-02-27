Man killed near NMSU campus

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police are investigating the shooting death of Justin Griffin, 36, near the NMSU campus yesterday evening.

The shooting happened around 8 PM Wednesday, February 26, 2025 on the 2100 block of Lynch Drive.

First responders found Griffin suffering from "at least one gunshot wound," when they arrived at the scene. He was then pronounced dead.

Investigators say they are currently following "several leads," but ask anyone with information to call police at (575)-526-0795.