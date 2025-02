Update (11:47 AM): Fire officials say that six cars were involved in the collision. Emergency crews rushed two people to the hospital with minor injuries.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A multi-vehicle crash is trying up traffic on I-10 West near the Lomaland exit right now.

Fire officials say that no one has been taken to the hospital so far.

Details are limited at the time. Find an alternate route here.