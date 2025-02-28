Fire at Las Cruces house

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Firefighters in Las Cruces put out a fire on Alamo Street last night.

The fire was first reported at 8:20 PM at a house. The crews arrived to find flames and smoke.

The firefighters found the "difficult conditions" slowed their efforts to put out the blaze. Within 45 minutes the fire was out. No one was found inside and no one was reported injured.

The house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, according to a spokesperson for the Las Cruces Fire Department. Investigators have not yet determined the cause.