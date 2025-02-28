Person rescued from trench box airlifted to hospital

Update (3:40 PM): The person was airlifted to a hospital.

Update (3:32 PM): FireSTAR is currently making contact with the patient at this time. Crews have pulled the person out.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department crews are trying to get out a person trapped in a trench box. Trench boxes are used to hold up the sides of trenches to prevent their collapse.

The call for assistance first came in about 20 minutes ago. Officials say the person is blocked by construction machinery and needs help getting out. Injuries are uncertain at this point.

FireSTAR has also been contacted.

This is happening at 800 Winn Road near Rio Bosque Park.