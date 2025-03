RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- District Court Judge John Sugg sentenced 60-year-old El Pasoan Bernard Cornejo to 15 years in prison for criminal sexual contact of a child under the age of 13.

A Lincoln County jury convicted Cornejo of the crime on in November 2023.

Prosecutors say that while visiting Ruidoso in December 2021, Cornejo touched an unclothed child. Officials arrested Cornejo on February 7, 2022.