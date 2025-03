Update: The fire has been extinguished.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire officials say the wind blew an electrical wire into a tree, causing a house fire in East El Paso.

This is happening on Brandwood Court near Album Park.

The fire started this afternoon. Fire officials say the fire is consuming the house's roof.

Investigators have been called out.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene now.