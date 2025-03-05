Skip to Content
Woman shot in back while driving past school in East El Paso

Downtown El Paso Jail
Published 4:45 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested Raul Chavez, 20, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is still in the Downtown Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.

The alleged assault happened on February 15, 2025. Officers were called out to UMC East to meet with a 62-year-old woman who had been shot in the back. The woman and her husband told investigators they had been driving on Ted Houghton Drive near Ranchos Del Sol Park after dinner when a bullet pierced their car's front right side. The park is right next to Loma Verde Elementary School.

Police returned to the park and found witnesses and people involved in the shooting still there. The shooting started with a feud between two teenage girls, court documents state. The girls arranged to meet to fight each other at the park that Saturday night. When they finally met, however, court documents state that Chavez, who drove one of the girls to the park, opened fire from inside of his car. Police booked him into jail on March 1, 2025.

The other girl involved in the feud, who police say was driving to the park by her mother, told investigators that the girl driven by Chavez had "bad mouthed" a friend who had been murdered.

