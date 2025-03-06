Power outage in El Paso

Update: A spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department says that they received reports of a pole that had fallen and that may have caused a small fire or surge. Fire crews were called out due to smoke, the spokesperson explained. 13 units responded and the smoke has been cleared. The scene is now clear and turned over to El Paso Electric, the EPFD spokesperson said. An estimated 6,000 customers were impacted, EPFD said. This happened at 5621 Trowbridge at 11:55 AM.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- People in Central El Paso are experiencing power outages right now, according to the El Paso Electric Outage map.

The map shows that at least 2,000 residences are currently impacted.