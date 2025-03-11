Alexander Diaz pleads guilty to murder

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Alexander Diaz, 29, accepted a plea agreement earlier this month. Diaz pleaded guilty to murder for intentionally and knowingly causing a person's death, according to a spokesperson for the El Paso District Attorney's Office.

The spokesperson says that on September 18, 2022, Diaz shot Christopher Correa as Correa was exiting an eastside bar with a friend. The DA's Office says that the encounter was caught on surveillance video and that an eyewitness was able to identify Diaz as the shooter.

Courtesy: EPPD

Diaz received a 50-year prison sentence for murder as part of his plea agreement. He also waived all of his appellate rights. That is according to the El Paso DA's Office.

“I want to extend my deepest sympathy to the Correa Family for the loss of Christopher. I also want to thank the El Paso Police Department, including the patrol officers and investigators, who worked on this case as well as the witnesses who came forward to ensure that the Defendant was caught and held accountable for committing this completely senseless act of violence,” stated District Attorney James Montoya.