JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Juarez officials arrested Rosa Iveth V.G. and charged her with sexually abusing a small child.

The alleged abuse happened at a daycare center from September 2024 to February 28, 2025, according to Juarez officials.

Rosa Iveth V.G. will remain in the Cereso as her case progresses, officials say.

Psychologists have examined 68 children between the ages of two and four as part of the investigation.