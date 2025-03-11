Las Crucen gets firearm sentence

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Gabriel Lionel Garcia, 20, received a 37-month prison sentence for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon.

Court documents state that the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force and LCPD started looking into Garcia for his alleged involvement in violent crime and drug trafficking.

Officers tried to arrest Garcia as he was driving on February 15, 2024, but he drove off "recklessly," federal prosecutors. They arrested him at his house after a pursuit, prosecutors say.

"A search of his vehicle uncovered an AR-15 style rifle, ammunition, including a 60 round drum magazine, approximately 787 grams of suspected marijuana, and $2,244 in cash," the prosecutors said.

Courtesy: U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico

Officials with the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico's Office say that Garcia admitted to owning the rifle and drugs.