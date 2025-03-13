Aggravated robbery suspect arrested

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies arrested Angel De La Torre, 43, and charged him with aggravated robbery.

Deputies were called out to the 7000 block of Second Street in Canutillo on a domestic violence report on March 11, 2025.

Two victims alleged that De La Torre had assaulted them and stole a car. Deputies arrested De La Torre near Doniphan and Sunset in El Paso the next day.

Deputies booked De La Torre into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.