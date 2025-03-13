Skip to Content
Child sexual abuse material sentence

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Federal prosecutors say Jose Eduardo Larin, 36, received a 262-month prison sentence for child pornography production.

Court documents state that investigators got a search warrant for Larin's phone in August 2024, and found 3,207 files containing child sexual abuse materials. Officials say that 31 pictures and 31 videos from among those files were produced by Larin at his house.

Officers arrested Larin August 13, 2024 and he pleaded guilty on November 21, 2024.

