El Paso girl reported missing

Published 11:46 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff deputies are looking for missing 16-year-old Alanie Rose Rodriguez (Queen).

The Sheriff's Office says Rodriguez was last seen on the 5000 block of Desert Willow Drive in Homestead Meadows North. She was wearing a black sweater and black pants. Rodriguez was reported missing on February 15, 2025, but the Sheriff's Office first put out an alert asking people to keep an eye out for her this morning.

Rodriguez is believed to be in need of medical care. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff's Office at 915-832-4408.

