4 Porsche 911 cars stolen from Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested four people for the alleged theft of four Porsche 911 vehicles. The individuals' names and charges are listed in full below:
Corey Dana Reed, 37
- Charge: Theft of Property >=$300K
- Bond $300,000
Milton Castilleja, 36
- Charges
- Theft of Property >=$30K<$150K
- Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1/1B<1G
- Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1/1B>=1G<4G
- Prohibited Sub/Item in Correctional Facility
- Prohibited Sub/Item in Correctional Facility
- Bond: $106,000
Juan Reynaldo Ochoa, 43
- Charges
- Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1/1B>=4G<200G
- Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1/1B>=4G<200G
- Criminal Trespass
- Bond: $8,500
Luis Miguel Ubieta, 42
- Charge: Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1/1B<1G
- Bond: $2,500
The El Paso Police Auto Theft Task Force got reports that the cars had been taken from a building in Central El Paso. The four Porsche cars are valued at nearly $1 million.
Investigators, along with the EPPD Central Tactical Unit, recovered all four cars with six hours. Officers took the four suspects into custody. The investigation is still ongoing.