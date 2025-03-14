4 Porsche 911 cars stolen from Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested four people for the alleged theft of four Porsche 911 vehicles. The individuals' names and charges are listed in full below:

Corey Dana Reed, 37

Charge: Theft of Property >=$300K

Bond $300,000

Milton Castilleja, 36

Charges Theft of Property >=$30K<$150K Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1/1B<1G Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1/1B>=1G<4G Prohibited Sub/Item in Correctional Facility Prohibited Sub/Item in Correctional Facility

Bond: $106,000

Juan Reynaldo Ochoa, 43

Charges Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1/1B>=4G<200G Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1/1B>=4G<200G Criminal Trespass

Bond: $8,500

Luis Miguel Ubieta, 42

Charge: Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1/1B<1G

Bond: $2,500

The El Paso Police Auto Theft Task Force got reports that the cars had been taken from a building in Central El Paso. The four Porsche cars are valued at nearly $1 million.

Investigators, along with the EPPD Central Tactical Unit, recovered all four cars with six hours. Officers took the four suspects into custody. The investigation is still ongoing.