4 Porsche 911 cars stolen from Central El Paso

An El Paso police car and tape are seen at a nighttime crime scene in this file photo.
Published 5:48 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested four people for the alleged theft of four Porsche 911 vehicles. The individuals' names and charges are listed in full below:

Corey Dana Reed, 37

  • Charge: Theft of Property >=$300K
  • Bond $300,000

Milton Castilleja, 36

  • Charges
    • Theft of Property >=$30K<$150K
    • Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1/1B<1G
    • Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1/1B>=1G<4G
    • Prohibited Sub/Item in Correctional Facility
  • Bond: $106,000

Juan Reynaldo Ochoa, 43

  • Charges
    • Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1/1B>=4G<200G
    • Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1/1B>=4G<200G
    • Criminal Trespass
  • Bond: $8,500

Luis Miguel Ubieta, 42

  • Charge: Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1/1B<1G
  • Bond: $2,500

The El Paso Police Auto Theft Task Force got reports that the cars had been taken from a building in Central El Paso. The four Porsche cars are valued at nearly $1 million.

Investigators, along with the EPPD Central Tactical Unit, recovered all four cars with six hours. Officers took the four suspects into custody. The investigation is still ongoing.

