Sex offender arrested in El Paso

Published 6:07 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested Jorge Higareda for allegedly failing to comply with his duty as a sex offender to register.

Officers booked Higareda into jail on a $15,000 bond after his arrest on March 13, 2025. Police announced his arrest this evening.

The Sex Offender Registration Unit started investigating Higareda on February 26, 2025 when they learned he was no longer staying at his registered address. Police arrested his arrest location as the 4100 Block of North Mesa.

