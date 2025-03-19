Skip to Content
Hazmat Spill on Doniphan at Artcraft

Update (5:36 PM): A spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department says that the incident was an oil spill. The spill has since been cleaned and the lanes reopened. No one was reported injured.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There is a hazmat spill on Doniphan at Artcraft in El Paso's Upper Valley. That is according to the Texas Department of Transportation alert system.

Three lanes are currently closed as crews work to clear the scene of the spill. The severity of the situation is currently listed as "high," by TxDOT.

This spill was first reported at 5:01 PM.

Emma Hoggard

