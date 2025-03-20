Four fires in Las Cruces in 16 hours

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces firefighters put out four fires in a 16-hour period, officials say.

Beginning at 1:20 PM Wednesday, March 19, 2025, firefighters put out a fire in the attic space of a building on the 1700 block of North Valley Drive. They put it out in 20 minutes, officials say.

Then, at 5 PM the same day, fire crews fought a fire in a storage shed on the 1900 block of Coleen Avenue. They put it out in minutes.

Then, two hours later crews put out a brush fire near Elks Drive and Desert Bloom Drive. Crews temporarily shut down Elks Drive for about an hour as they tried to stop the fire from spreading to two houses nearby.

Then, at 4:50 AM Thursday, March 20, 2025, fire crews put out a house fire on the 1500 block of Mesquite Street. The fire stayed contained to one room and crews put it out in about five minutes.