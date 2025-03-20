Teens charged with illegal dumping

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 17-year-old Hector Munoz and 18-year-old Michael Ortiz are charged with illegal dumping. Sheriff deputies saw them dumping trash bags near the 14900 block of Tierra Mirage.

Courtesy: EPCSO

Deputies arrested and booked the pair into the El Paso County Detention Facility yesterday. They also impounded the truck used to dump the trash bags.

Courtesy: EPCSO

"The El Paso County Sheriff's Office remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting our community and environment," a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said today. "Illegal dumping is a serious offense, and we will continue to hold individuals accountable, ensuring that those who engage in such unlawful activities face the full extent of the law."