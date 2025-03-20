Teens charged with illegal dumping
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 17-year-old Hector Munoz and 18-year-old Michael Ortiz are charged with illegal dumping. Sheriff deputies saw them dumping trash bags near the 14900 block of Tierra Mirage.
Deputies arrested and booked the pair into the El Paso County Detention Facility yesterday. They also impounded the truck used to dump the trash bags.
"The El Paso County Sheriff's Office remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting our community and environment," a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said today. "Illegal dumping is a serious offense, and we will continue to hold individuals accountable, ensuring that those who engage in such unlawful activities face the full extent of the law."