JOBE conducts ‘controlled’ explosion on westside, more expected soon

today at 11:32 AM
Update: EPFD officials say that JOBE confirmed they set off the controlled explosion. They advised they will be conducting more in the near future.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire officials tell ABC-7 that there was a "controlled explosion" related to construction in West El Paso.

Several viewers called ABC-7 to report that they had heard the explosion around 10:56 AM.

Fire crews responded to the area around Bruce Bissonette Drive and Quail Avenue. There was construction in that area.

