Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Xavier Rodriguez apprehended in El Paso

By
Published 2:20 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies apprehended Xavier Angel Rodriguez, 21, because he was wanted for three counts of multiple kidnapping offenses and seven counts of multiple sexual assault offenses, including aggravated assaults. That is according to an El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

The Sheriff's Apprehension Unit picked Rodriguez up Thursday and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $1,000,200 bond.

"The strong support and assistance from these partner agencies led to the suspect's arrest," the spokesperson explained. "The El Paso County Sheriff's Office remains committed to working closely with all law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and well-being of the victim and the community of El Paso County."

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content