Xavier Rodriguez apprehended in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies apprehended Xavier Angel Rodriguez, 21, because he was wanted for three counts of multiple kidnapping offenses and seven counts of multiple sexual assault offenses, including aggravated assaults. That is according to an El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

The Sheriff's Apprehension Unit picked Rodriguez up Thursday and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $1,000,200 bond.

"The strong support and assistance from these partner agencies led to the suspect's arrest," the spokesperson explained. "The El Paso County Sheriff's Office remains committed to working closely with all law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and well-being of the victim and the community of El Paso County."