Vehicle hits power line, causes fire in Northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A vehicle crashed into power lines and caught fire in Northwest El Paso early Saturday morning, according to El Paso Police Department.

It happened near the intersection of Enchanted Springs Dr and Northwestern Dr in Northwest El Paso.

Special Traffic Investigators are on scene looking into the details of the crash.

Police have not yet said how many people were injured.

We will provide updates on air and online as more information becomes available.

Paul Schulz

