2 suspects arrested in Las Cruces Mass Shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- One adult and one juvenile have been arrested for their involvement in the mass shooting that took place late Friday at Young Park, according to Las Cruces Police Department.

Police arrested 20-year-old Tomas Rivas and a 17-year-old boy. Both are charged with three open counts of murder, and additional charges are pending, according to an LCPD Spokesperson.

20-year-old Rivas will be booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he will be held for now without bond. The 17-year-old will be held in the juvenile detention facility.

LCPD says the investigation continues.

Police say the victims who died in Friday's shooting have been identified as 16-year-old Andrew Madrid, 18-year-old Jason Gomez and 19-year-old Dominick Estrada.

Both Madrid and Gomez died on scene. Estrada died after being sent to MountainView Regional Medical Center.

15 other victims, between the ages of 16 and 36 were injured in the shooting. LCPD says nine are male and six are female. Their names will not be released at this time to help protect their privacy, police said.

Some of the injured victims were transported to local hospitals. Seven were taken to hospitals in El Paso. LCPD has not released the current medical conditions of those who were hospitalized.

LCPD says the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico has organized a fundraiser help victims and their families.

Learn more about the Las Cruces Crisis Action Fund here: https://bit.ly/4bXVpIq

Stay tuned to ABC-7 for updates on air and online.