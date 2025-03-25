Police make arrest in 2022 murder case

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police just made an arrest in a 2022 murder case. Officers arrested Kenneth Seind Gaucin, 20, on June 16, 2024 for an unrelated offense. Police had been investigating the murder of Juan Francisco Grajeda, 49, since June 2022. Police now believe Gaucin murdered Grajeda. Officials rebooked Gaucin on the murder charge on March 7, 2025. Police officials were keeping details of the murder investigation undisclosed in order to avoid hampering the investigation and just announced the Gaucin's arrest for murder today.

Courtesy: EPPD

Police officers found Grajeda dead in an apartment on the 1200 block of North Laurel on June 20, 2022. The officers had been called out to the apartment for a welfare check. Inside, Crimes Against Persons Unit and Criminalistics Unit personnel started investigating Grajeda's murder.

Officials are currently holding Gaucin on a $500,000 bond. Officials say that Gaucin is a resident of El Paso's Lower Valley. They have not explained his alleged motive for this murder.