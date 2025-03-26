Wanted fugitive arrested after standoff

Deputies arrested Alvarado, who was featured on the Most Wanted list for the week of March 21, 2025, on Tuesday. Officials say he had barricaded himself inside a house and threatened to shoot law enforcement. Deputies de-escalated the situation after a brief standoff and took Alvarado into custody, officials explained today. Alvarado is now facing obstruction and terroristic threat against a peace officer charges. Officials booked him into jail on a $47,500 bond.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies arrested wanted fugitive Armando Alvarado, 44, on multiple outstanding warrants. Those warrants are listed in full below:

