Wanted fugitive arrested after standoff
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies arrested wanted fugitive Armando Alvarado, 44, on multiple outstanding warrants. Those warrants are listed in full below:
- Three counts of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Duty (3rd Degree Felony)
- One count of Assault – Family Violence Impeding Breath/Circulation (2nd Degree
Felony)
- One count of False Report to Induce Emergency Response (Class A Misdemeanor)
Deputies arrested Alvarado, who was featured on the Most Wanted list for the week of
March 21, 2025, on Tuesday. Officials say he had barricaded himself inside a house and threatened to shoot law enforcement. Deputies de-escalated the situation after a brief standoff and took Alvarado into custody, officials explained today. Alvarado is now facing obstruction and terroristic threat against a peace officer charges. Officials booked him into jail on a $47,500 bond.