Sheriff deputies apprehend wanted man

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff deputies with the Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested Armando Rodriguez, 24. Officials with the Sheriff's Office say that Rodriguez had been wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child, online solicitation of a minor under 14, and unlawful restraint.

Deputies arrested Rodriguez on March 25, 2025. Officials did not explain where the apprehension took place. He surrendered to deputies, who then booked him into the El Paso County Downtown Detention Facility without bond.