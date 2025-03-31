Wanted man arrested in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies arrested Alex Montoya, 30. Montoya was wanted on theft of property, abandoning or endangering a child, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, forgery, and tampering with government records.

Officials say deputies arrested Montoya in Far East El Paso on March 29, 2025. They announced his arrest today.

Officials say deputies booked Montoya into the El Paso County Detention Facility without bond.

"Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a similar crime involving Alex Montoya is urged to come forward and contact local law enforcement at 915-273-3448 ext. 1698," a Sheriff's Office spokesperson stated today.