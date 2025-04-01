Fire on Echo St. in Northeast El Paso

Update (3:30 PM): Fire officials say the blaze is now knocked down. The homeowner is being evaluated by medical crews at the scene currently. Additional crews were called out due to fears that the wind could blow the fire to neighboring structures.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There is a fire on the 8700 block of Echo Street in Northeast El Paso.

El Paso Fire Department officials describe the fire as severe.

Additional fire crews are currently on their way to help put out the fire.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the fire right now. No other information is currently available.