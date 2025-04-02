Bomb threat at Cielo Vista Walmart

Update (1:05 PM): Law enforcement has pushed our crew further away from the entrance to the store. They have evacuated the employees and have them waiting on the side of the store. The FBI is responding to the scene.

Update (11:50 AM): ABC-7 is at the scene now and sees that security is not letting people into the store. Watch our livestream of the outside of the store below:

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A bomb threat was called into the Cielo Vista Walmart, located at 7101 Gateway West, this morning. That is according to El Paso Police.

Police officials say that the threat is currently being investigated. ABC-7 received multiple calls and emails from viewers reporting the incident.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the store now.