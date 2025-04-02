Classes at Canutillo HS canceled for Thursday

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Canutillo High School will not have class Thursday, April 3, 2025 due to a water main break caused by construction on campus.

District officials say the break happened this afternoon.

"All morning activity at Canutillo High School, including classes and extracurricular activities, will be either canceled or rescheduled," district officials stated this evening. "Staff will receive reporting instructions from the campus."

Classes are set to resume on Friday, April 4, 2025.