Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Classes at Canutillo HS canceled for Thursday

Canutillo High School
KVIA
Canutillo High School
By
Published 5:44 PM

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Canutillo High School will not have class Thursday, April 3, 2025 due to a water main break caused by construction on campus.

District officials say the break happened this afternoon.

"All morning activity at Canutillo High School, including classes and extracurricular activities, will be either canceled or rescheduled," district officials stated this evening. "Staff will receive reporting instructions from the campus."

Classes are set to resume on Friday, April 4, 2025.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content