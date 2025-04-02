Constable deputies arrest three wanted men

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Constable's Office Precinct Three deputies arrested three wanted individuals.

Today, deputies took Manuel Antonio Hurtado, 37, who had PR Bond warrants for ten counts of human smuggling and drug possession, into custody on Vulcan Avenue in northeast El Paso after a short standoff. Deputies took his brother, Ismael Hurtado, 32, into custody after a traffic stop on the 7500 block of Gateway North. Ismael Hurtado was wanted on an active PR Bond warrant for theft.

Deputies also arrested Angel Javier Herrera, 21, today after he called them from Juarez, asking to turn himself in. Herrera had one active PR Bond warrant for two counts of human smuggling, and one active criminal warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They told Herrera to turn himself in at one of the international bridges, where deputies took him into custody. He showed up at the Paso Del Norte Bridge shortly after and CBP inspectors handed him over to a Constable Sergeant. They then booked him into jail.