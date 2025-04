EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Department officials say that officers found a man dead at 4th and Oregon at 8:35 this morning during a welfare check.

4th and Oregon is near the Sacred Heart Church in South El Paso.

Crimes Against Persons detectives are now looking into the man's death. The only information publicly released about the man is that he is an adult. His name and manner of death has not yet been released.