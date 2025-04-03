Apparent sinkhole on Executive causes lane closure and water service issues

UPDATE: The pavement on Executive Center Blvd West has opened up, according to El Paso Water.

An 8 inch water main break happened around 7 a.m. and the water leaking out caused the pavement to open, said El Paso Water.

Customers in the area will likely have little to no water pressure for several hours.

Crews are currently working to repair the main break.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The left lane on Executive Center Blvd West has been closed after a car got stuck in what appears to be a sinkhole.

Buildings in the nearby area have reported no water service at this time.

ABC-7 has reached out to El Paso Water to get more information and we will keep you updated on air and online as we learn more.