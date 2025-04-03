Skip to Content
Northeast crash leaves 3 injured

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At least three people were injured in a 2-vehicle crash in Northeast El Paso early Thursday morning.

It happened at Gateway North Blvd and Hercules Ave. at 2:23 a.m., according to the El Paso Fire Department.

Three people were taken to the hospital. One by FireSTAR, the other two by ambulance with serious and minor injuries.

Special traffic investigators were called to the scene according to El Paso Police.

Officials have not confirmed if there have been any deaths but our ABC-7 crew did see a white sheet on the scene.

El Paso electric crews are currently working on the scene to clear power lines knocked down by the crash.

