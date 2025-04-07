DWI charge after baby found in back seat

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies arrested a woman driving a Mercedes on Rich Beem Boulevard early Sunday morning and charged her with DWI with a Passenger Under 15 Years of Age and Endangering a Child. They booked her into jail on a $23,000 bond.

Deputies say that they saw the woman had a clear glass cup with an unknown red liquid. When asked what she was up to, the woman told deputies she had just gotten off work and was on her way to pick up her newborn. Officials say the deputies then found the five-month-old child in a rear car seat that was not properly secured. The woman became uncooperative at that point, officials say.

An emergency crew rushed the child to a local hospital for evaluation. Child Protective Services then released the child a a responsible party.