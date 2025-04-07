Woman wanted for allegedly shoplifting from Eastlake Burlington

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials have issued a criminal warrant for Ameena Ezzouhairy's arrest. Ezzouhairy is suspected of shoplifting from multiple stores, including the Burlington at Eastlake. El Paso County Sheriff deputies are actively looking for Ezzouhairy, officials say.

The investigation into Ezzouhairy started when employees at the Burlington called 911 to report that a woman had stolen $135.24 in merchandise on April 4, 2025. Investigators then identified 30-year-old Ezzouhairy as their suspect for that theft, as well as several others, according to officials. They did not specify which other stores Ezzouhairy had allegedly stolen from.

"The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is urging local business owners and retail employees to remain vigilant and report any sightings of Ezzouhairy to law enforcement immediately," a Sheriff's Office spokesperson stated this afternoon.