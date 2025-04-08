A woman’s body was left in Juarez after she was murdered in El Paso: Police

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police announced the arrest of a man suspected of murdering a woman and leaving her body in Juarez.

Detectives arrested Jorge Mares Raygoza, 47, for the murder of Coral Llamas Sifuentes, 45, on March 21, 2025. Crimes Against Persons investigators started looking into Sifuentes' death after the FBI contacted them to say Sifuentes' body had been found in Juarez, but they believed her murder may have happened in the United States.

Detectives say they think the murder happened on Landry McKee Lane in the Lower Valley a week before Raygoza's arrest on March 28, 2025.

Officers booked Raygoza into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $1,250,000 bond. Detectives are still investigating the murder.