Agents seize fentanyl, make arrests in Sparks

SPARKS, Texas (KVIA) -- The DEA El Paso Division confirmed its agents, along with sheriff deputies, Border Patrol agents, FBI El Paso, and Texas DPS, seized fentanyl and made several arrests in Sparks this morning.

The seizure and arrests were made while agents were executing two search warrants in the Sparks area, according to the DEA.

A DEA El Paso official released the following statement to ABC-7:

“This morning DEA El Paso, with the help of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Border Patrol El Paso sector, FBI El Paso, and Texas Department of Public Safety, executed two search warrants in the Sparks area. Fentanyl was seized and several arrests were made. That is all the information we can provide at this time.”

Officials have not provided additional details, nor have they released the names of those arrested.