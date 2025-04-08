Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Agents seize fentanyl, make arrests in Sparks

Fentanyl laced pills
KVIA
Fentanyl laced pills
By
Published 4:07 PM

SPARKS, Texas (KVIA) -- The DEA El Paso Division confirmed its agents, along with sheriff deputies, Border Patrol agents, FBI El Paso, and Texas DPS, seized fentanyl and made several arrests in Sparks this morning.

The seizure and arrests were made while agents were executing two search warrants in the Sparks area, according to the DEA.

A DEA El Paso official released the following statement to ABC-7:

“This morning DEA El Paso, with the help of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Border Patrol El Paso sector, FBI El Paso, and Texas Department of Public Safety, executed two search warrants in the Sparks area. Fentanyl was seized and several arrests were made. That is all the information we can provide at this time.”

Officials have not provided additional details, nor have they released the names of those arrested.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content