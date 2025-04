HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- Horizon City Police arrested Carlos Herrera, 30, and charged him with child abuse.

The arrest happened on April 4, 2025, officials say.

Officers got reports of the abuse of a child under the age of 10 on March 10, 2025.

After collecting evidence, officers obtained an arrest warrant.

They arrested Herrera at his home and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond.