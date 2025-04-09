Man arrested for allegedly shooting at car in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Police arrested Eric Daniel Meraz Rodriguez on April 7, 2025 at 2:40 AM. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on Nevarez Road early Monday morning. A woman told officers that she was driving near North Loop Drive and Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road when a car started following her. She told officers that she heard gunshots soon after.

"Concerned for her safety and the safety of her three-year-old child who was also in the vehicle, she continued home and immediately contacted law enforcement," Socorro Police officials explained today.

Officers found Rodriguez nearby and arrested him. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $165,000 bond. No one was injured in the incident, according to Socorro Police.